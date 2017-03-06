Teenage girl dies in Prince Edward County ATV accident

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Prince Edward County that occurred Sunday night.

Police say a 2014 Suzuki ATV was traveling along Route 713 just after 5 p.m. when it ran off the left side of the road. The vehicle overturned several times and struck several trees before finally coming to a stop.

The 17-year-old female driver and a 14-year-old passenger were thrown from the vehicle.

The driver was transported to Southside Community Hospital in Farmville, where she died later Sunday evening.

The passenger was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond and is being treated for serious injuries.

Neither the driver nor passenger was wearing a helmet, police say.

The crash remains under investigation.

