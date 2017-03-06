Richmond moves forward with Riverfront Access Project Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Demolition begins Monday to remove the 4-foot concrete warehouse foundation for the Intermediate Terminal and Riverfront Public Access Project.

The second phase of the project also includes grading, seeding and refurbishing the Terminal Dock. The dock will be ready to receive cruise ship traffic at the end of Phase II, which is expected to be completed by June.

Ahead of Phase III, as part of the Riverfront Master Plan, a public meeting will be scheduled in the near future to present conceptual options for the Terminal Dock and Lehigh Property. The improvements at both the Terminal Dock and Lehigh properties are expected to provide public park space and public riverfront access.

Phase I, which included structural restoration of the Terminal Dock, was completed last December.

The project budget of $2,944,318 is being funded with Capital Improvement funding.

