Prayer vigil to be held Monday for Varina HS student

HENRICO COUNTY Va. (WRIC) — Friends and family will honor the life of a Varina High School student who was tragically killed last Thursday.

Kivonte Laquan Sessoms was shot and killed on March 2 at the intersection of Futura and Westover Avenues.

United Communities is hosting a candlelight prayer vigil at the location he was shot.

The vigil starts at 6 p.m. on March 5. You’re asked to bring candles, or green, blue and white balloons.

The homicide investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

