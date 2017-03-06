Police say 18 dead dogs found inside Hampton home

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) – An investigation is underway after police say more than a dozen dead dogs were found at a home in Hampton, Virginia.

8News affiliate WAVY reports Hampton police Cpl. Ashley Jenrette says officers were called to the home Monday morning for a wellness check after a crew working on gas lines smelt a foul odor.

Jenrette says arriving officers found 18 dead dogs and one dog that was alive. No one was at the home.

Neighbors tell media outlets that they had no clue there were dogs inside the home. Many say no one has lived there for a long time.

WAVY reports that property records show the last known owner of the home died in 1986.

Animal Control is investigating.

Jenrette says no one has been charged at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.