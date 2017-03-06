Parents concerned after fight breaks at popular hangout for teens

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County parents are concerned about security at a popular hang-out for teens.

Late Saturday night a fight broke out at Sky Zone, a trampoline park in Chesterfield County.

It happened during the park’s GLOW event which features black lights, music and lasers.

Chesterfield County Police were called around 11 p.m. after a group of teenagers got in a fight in the lobby.

8News spoke to parents who were concerned after rumors circulated of gunshots going off during the event.

Sky Zone Richmond said there were never any gunshots but that security will continue to be their top priority.

“We appreciate and have heard our guests’ feedback, and will be making several changes to the program that include adding more security personnel on site during future events,” Will Philips, the owner of Sky Zone Richmond, said in a statement.

The owner said after the fight broke out they turned on the lights and canceled the rest of the event.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

