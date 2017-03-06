Mayor Stoney to present 2 year budget proposal to city council Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney is expected to turn over his two-year budget proposal Monday afternoon for city council to review before it’s sent to vote.

Richmond Public School’s budget is also included in the budget proposal. The school’s budget was submitted to Mayor Stoney last month after the school board agreed to approve a budget based on what students need instead of what the board expected to get from the city.

The special meeting is set to start at 3 p.m. this afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

