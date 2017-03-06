Mayor Stoney introduces new budget with no tax increases, but higher utility bills

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney introduced a $681 million budget earlier today that included no tax increases.

But some are saying that you may still feel an impact on your wallet.

8News reporter Matthew McClellan reports that there were no tax increases with the new budget, but monthly utility bills are going up.

Stoney proposed measures that would raise gas bills by an average of $1.77, water bills by about $2.14 and wastewater fees by about $2.65 per month.

The mayor’s budget includes more than $6 million in increased funding for Richmond Public Schools.This increase will go toward pay increases for teachers. The school system has re

The school system has requested more than $21 million in increased funding, leaving schools with about $15 million to cut from the plan the board approved last month.

“This is the largest increase in school funding proposed by any mayor in the introduced budget under our current system,” Stoney said at a press conference Monday. “Because education is our top priority and this investment will reflect that.”

The mayor’s budget also includes money for new sonar technology to help solve crime by pinpointing exactly where shots are being fired when incidents occur.

This is a developing story.

