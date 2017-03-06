Matoaca HS student faces ‘legal consequences’ after bringing gun to school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A student at Matoaca High School in Chesterfield County is facing school and “legal consequences” after he brought a gun to school Monday.

Chesterfield County Police said that during a search of a 15-year-old male student, authorities found a handgun, ammunition, nunchucks and “what appeared to be marijuana.”

Police said that nobody was threatened with either weapon and no one was injured in the incident.

The Matoaca principal sent a phone message to parents about the incident to reassure them that all students are safe and that the student has been apprehended.

The message said that one student reported the weapon to authorities and that reassured parents that no threats were made to students or the school in general.

Officers have filed a juvenile criminal complaint against the student for possession of a firearm on school property and possession of marijuana and asked that juvenile petitions be issued.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

