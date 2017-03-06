Man shot in Richmond’s Northside Monday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond officers are looking for a suspect or suspects after a person was shot in Northside Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of 3rd Avenue just before 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police sources said it appears the injuries are not life-threatening.

Authorities have not released any suspect information but said they have a description of a possible suspect vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call 780-1000.

