Firefighters battle house fire in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights Fire and EMS along with Chesterfield Fire battled a house fire in Colonial Heights Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to the house fire just after midnight on the 3200 Block of Bermuda Avenue.

When fire units arrived, they had heavy fire showing from the rear of the structure and smoke coming from the front door. The fire was contained to the basement, the back bedroom and rear exterior of the house, however, the fire did get into the rear attic before crews were able to bring it under control.

The rest of the house suffered water and smoke damage.

Fire officials say family members had been alerted by the smoke detector and exited the structure. There were no injuries reported and the Red Cross is assisting the occupants.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, however, preliminary looks to be accidental possible discarded smoking materials or space heater near combustibles. The damage is estimated at about $30,000.

