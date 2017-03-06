Fire sparks in Gilpin Court apartment

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A fire sparked in a Gilpin Court apartment Monday morning.

Richmond Fire told 8News they received a call at 5:36 a.m. for a fire at 415 Calhoun Street in Richmond.

Firefighters discovered the fire was contained to an upstairs bedroom.

No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.

Cause of Fire under investigation