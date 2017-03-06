Falling Creek Middle School student taken to juvenile detention after fight, threats

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fifteen-year-old female Chesterfield County middle school student was transported Friday to juvenile detention after police say she repeatedly assaulted another student, assaulted an officer and made threats to burn a school.

The incident took place Friday at Falling Creek Middle School in Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield County Police said the girl assaulted another student and continued to try to assault the student while school staff members tried to break up the altercation. She then threatened to burn the school and kicked an officer at the scene.

As a result, the officer completed a juvenile criminal complaint against the girl for assault, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and threats to bomb or damage building (offender < 15). The officer also asked that juvenile petitions be issued.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.