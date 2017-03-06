Elderly man leads Stafford County Deputies in pursuit after medical emergency

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — At about 1:30 p.m. on Monday a Stafford County Medical Transport Unit witnessed a reckless driver on Warrenton Road near Olde Forge Drive and reported it to the Sheriff’s Office.
Shortly thereafter, a deputy responded and observed a maroon Cadillac traveling northbound in the area of Plantation Drive failing to maintain the road line. The deputy activated his emergency lights to initiate a stop, but the driver of the Cadillac, after slowing briefly, refused to stop.
Without increasing speed or trying to elude police, the car eventually ran a red light, almost causing a collision.
Eventually, State Police and additional units responded at which point another officer pulled in front of the Cadillac, which brought the vehicle to a stop.
As it turns out, the elderly driver was experiencing a medical emergency and was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for excessively high fever that may have been related to his diabetes.
No charges were filed.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
