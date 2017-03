RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Union men’s and women’s basketball teams have earned at-large bids to the D-II NCAA Tournament.

The men’s team is a seven-seed in the Atlantic region and will play in the first round against two-seed Shippensburg State.

The women’s team is a three-seed in the Atlantic region and will face off with six-seed Wheeling Jesuit.

Virginia State men’s and women’s basketball did not earn bids to the D-II NCAA Tournament.