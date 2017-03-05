Va. girl killed in crash between minivan, tractor-trailer

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Roanoke police say a teenage girl was killed in a crash between a minivan and a tractor-trailer Friday.

Police identified the girl in a statement Saturday as 16-year-old Corrina Brown.

The crash occurred Friday evening. The driver of the minivan and another passenger were hospitalized with injuries. The truck driver wasn’t hurt.

No charges have been filed, and the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.