Trinity wins VISAA state title, 3 local teams advance to title games

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Trinity Episcopal Titans defeated St. Paul IV in the VISAA D-I state title game, 95-78. The Titans finish the season 35-1 as they win their first state title since 1996. Here’s the list of scores from games across the state of Virginia.

VISAA D-1 Title Game

Trinity Episcopal 95 St. Paul IV 78 F

5A Boys Semifinals

Albemarle 59 L.C. Bird 61 F

5A Girls Semifinals

Edison 78 Highland Springs 80 F/2OT

4A Girls Semifinals

Lake Taylor 50 Monacan 66 F

2A Boys Semifinals

Madison 55 Amelia 61 F