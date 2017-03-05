Shots fired into a residence overnight in Eastern Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police report an incident in which shots were fired into an occupied residence in the county’s East End overnight.

The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. Saturday night in the 4700 block of Charles City Road.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but police say they are investigating.

There is no suspect in the incident at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.