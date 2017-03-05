Second phase of Richmond Riverfront Access Project begins Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Phase two of the Riverfront Access Project in Richmond begins Monday.

Crews will begin demolishing a four-foot concrete warehouse foundation to make room for the dock capable of receiving cruise ship traffic.

This phase should be finished by June.

There will be a public meeting before the start of the third phase to present options for the Terminal Dock and Lehigh Property.

For more information, check the Richmond City web page or a pdf about plans that the city published.

