Richmond Film Festival celebrates final night at The Byrd

WRIC Newsroom Published:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Film Festival had their final and biggest night tonight at the Byrd Theater.

“This was a really big year for us because we went from four days to seven days. We had over 150 films from 35 countries and 50 something bands,” said Heather Waters who organized the event.

5

This festival is growing in notoriety and taking home an award tonight can go a long ways to making someone’s name known in the industry.

“We’re a competitive film festival and music festival which means everything is submission based, more like a Sundance or a South by Southwest where they are competing for top honors,” Waters said. “Just to get in the festival they have gone through multiple rounds of judging and then it goes to the grand jury for the top awards that you will see here tonight.”

Movies honored here tonight aren’t just local or even national films. Filmmakers came to Richmond from all over the world.

6

8News spoke with Shane Hall.

“I’m the editor and director of a feature film called ‘Concealed,'” Hall said. “It’s an Australian thriller that was shot in Sydney and we did all the post-production in London.”

2

And the reviews are in. Attendees said it was a huge success.

“It’s really been a great experience,” film producer Paul Charles said. “I am impressed with how they pulled all this together.”

And the list of winners:

2017 RICHMOND INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
GRAND JURY AWARDS
Congratulations to:

2017
GRAND JURY PRIZE
Best Feature Film
Tales of Mexico

2017
GRAND JURY PRIZE
Best Short Film
Limbo

2017
GRAND JURY PRIZE
Best Feature Screenplay
Sinking

2017
GRAND JURY PRIZE
Best Short Screenplay
At the End of The Rope

2017
BEST OF FESTIVAL
Narrative Feature
Children of the Mountain

2017
BEST OF FESTIVAL
Documentary Feature
Baskavigin

2017
BEST OF FESTIVAL
Narrative Short
Vicious

2017
BEST OF FESTIVAL
Documentary Short
In Lorton’s Darkroom

2017
BEST OF FESTIVAL
Animated Short
Parade de Satie

2017
BEST OF FESTIVAL
Experimental Short
The Italian Gaze

2017
BEST OF FESTIVAL
Music Video
Tom and His Computer Organ

2017
BEST OF FESTIVAL
Web Series
Transplanting

2017 TRIBUTE AWARD
“OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN THE ARTS & GLOBAL COMMUNITY”
Irène Jacob

2017 LEGACY AWARD
“OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN FILM, TELVISION & PHILANTHROPY”
Ed Asner

2017 LEGACY AWARD
“OUTSTANDING SERVICE TO THE ARTS & THE COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA”
Mary Nelson

For Music –

2017
GRAND JURY AWARD
The Trap Music Orchestra

2017
EMERGING ARTIST
Jake Tavill

2017
LOCAL FAVORITE
Radio B

2017
BEST INTERNATIONAL
Naomi Achu

2017
BEST R&B
Samantha Reed

2017
BEST HIP HOP
Just B. Polo

2017
BEST CONTEMPORARY POP
Skinny-e

2017
BEST ROCK
Vajra

2017
BEST COUNTRY OR FOLK
Mary Bragg

2017
BEST DJ
DJ Fusion

2017
CRITIC CHOICE AWARD
Belle of the Fall

2017 TRIBUTE AWARD
“OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC”
Susan Greenbaum

AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD:
The Mason Pace Band

2017 RIFF Innovation Award:
Sparky Quano

2017 RIFF Rising Star Award:
Lamayah

2017 RIFF Rising Star Award:
The Mason Pace Band

Individual Merit Awards for Film:

Best Directing: 
Konstantina Kotzamani for LIMBO

Best Cinematography: 
Bogumil Godfrejow & Guillermo Granillo for TALES OF MEXICO

Best Actress:
Yolanda Ross for VICIOUS
Best Actor:
Daniel Wyland for CONDEMNED

Rising Star Award:  
Anni Pitágoris for BIENVENIDOS

Best Original Music:
Jan A.P. Kaczmarek for TALES OF MEXICO

(Tie)  Best Original Screenplay:
Konstantina Kotzamani for LIMBO

Best Original Screenplay: 
Molly Hermann for WRITTEN OFF

Screenplay Genre Winners –
Best Original Drama Screenplay (Tie): 
ILL CONCEIVED and JACOB’S OCEAN
Best Original Sci-Fi Screenplay: 
THE LAST BOOKSTORE
Best Original Comedy Screenplay: 
WALL STREAK
Best Original Action/Drama Screenplay: 
REACH FOR THE SKY
 
2017 Audience Choice Award for Best Feature Film:
A GESTURE AND A WORD
 
2017 Audience Choice Award for Best Short Film:
THE CATCHER

2017 Honorable Mention Awards –
Strange Fruit Redux: The Perils of Young Black Boys in Early Childhood Education

2017 Honorable Mention Award
Spirits of Rebellion

2017 Honorable Mention Award
It Hurts Until You Die

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.