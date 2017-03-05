Richmond Film Festival celebrates final night at The Byrd

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Film Festival had their final and biggest night tonight at the Byrd Theater.
“This was a really big year for us because we went from four days to seven days. We had over 150 films from 35 countries and 50 something bands,” said Heather Waters who organized the event.
This festival is growing in notoriety and taking home an award tonight can go a long ways to making someone’s name known in the industry.
“We’re a competitive film festival and music festival which means everything is submission based, more like a Sundance or a South by Southwest where they are competing for top honors,” Waters said. “Just to get in the festival they have gone through multiple rounds of judging and then it goes to the grand jury for the top awards that you will see here tonight.”
Movies honored here tonight aren’t just local or even national films. Filmmakers came to Richmond from all over the world.
8News spoke with Shane Hall.
“I’m the editor and director of a feature film called ‘Concealed,'” Hall said. “It’s an Australian thriller that was shot in Sydney and we did all the post-production in London.”
And the reviews are in. Attendees said it was a huge success.
“It’s really been a great experience,” film producer Paul Charles said. “I am impressed with how they pulled all this together.”
And the list of winners:
2017 RICHMOND INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
GRAND JURY AWARDS
Congratulations to:
2017
GRAND JURY PRIZE
Best Feature Film
Tales of Mexico
2017
GRAND JURY PRIZE
Best Short Film
Limbo
2017
GRAND JURY PRIZE
Best Feature Screenplay
Sinking
2017
GRAND JURY PRIZE
Best Short Screenplay
At the End of The Rope
2017
BEST OF FESTIVAL
Narrative Feature
Children of the Mountain
2017
BEST OF FESTIVAL
Documentary Feature
Baskavigin
2017
BEST OF FESTIVAL
Narrative Short
Vicious
2017
BEST OF FESTIVAL
Documentary Short
In Lorton’s Darkroom
2017
BEST OF FESTIVAL
Animated Short
Parade de Satie
2017
BEST OF FESTIVAL
Experimental Short
The Italian Gaze
2017
BEST OF FESTIVAL
Music Video
Tom and His Computer Organ
2017
BEST OF FESTIVAL
Web Series
Transplanting
2017 TRIBUTE AWARD
“OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN THE ARTS & GLOBAL COMMUNITY”
Irène Jacob
2017 LEGACY AWARD
“OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN FILM, TELVISION & PHILANTHROPY”
Ed Asner
2017 LEGACY AWARD
“OUTSTANDING SERVICE TO THE ARTS & THE COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA”
Mary Nelson
For Music –
2017
GRAND JURY AWARD
The Trap Music Orchestra
2017
EMERGING ARTIST
Jake Tavill
2017
LOCAL FAVORITE
Radio B
2017
BEST INTERNATIONAL
Naomi Achu
2017
BEST R&B
Samantha Reed
2017
BEST HIP HOP
Just B. Polo
2017
BEST CONTEMPORARY POP
Skinny-e
2017
BEST ROCK
Vajra
2017
BEST COUNTRY OR FOLK
Mary Bragg
2017
BEST DJ
DJ Fusion
2017
CRITIC CHOICE AWARD
Belle of the Fall
2017 TRIBUTE AWARD
“OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC”
Susan Greenbaum
AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD:
The Mason Pace Band
2017 RIFF Innovation Award:
Sparky Quano
2017 RIFF Rising Star Award:
Lamayah
2017 RIFF Rising Star Award:
The Mason Pace Band
Individual Merit Awards for Film:
Best Directing:
Konstantina Kotzamani for LIMBO
Best Cinematography:
Bogumil Godfrejow & Guillermo Granillo for TALES OF MEXICO
Best Actress:
Yolanda Ross for VICIOUS
Best Actor:
Daniel Wyland for CONDEMNED
Rising Star Award:
Anni Pitágoris for BIENVENIDOS
Best Original Music:
Jan A.P. Kaczmarek for TALES OF MEXICO
(Tie) Best Original Screenplay:
Konstantina Kotzamani for LIMBO
Best Original Screenplay:
Molly Hermann for WRITTEN OFF
Screenplay Genre Winners –
Best Original Drama Screenplay (Tie):
ILL CONCEIVED and JACOB’S OCEAN
Best Original Sci-Fi Screenplay:
THE LAST BOOKSTORE
Best Original Comedy Screenplay:
WALL STREAK
Best Original Action/Drama Screenplay:
REACH FOR THE SKY
2017 Audience Choice Award for Best Feature Film:
A GESTURE AND A WORD
2017 Audience Choice Award for Best Short Film:
THE CATCHER
2017 Honorable Mention Awards –
Strange Fruit Redux: The Perils of Young Black Boys in Early Childhood Education
2017 Honorable Mention Award
Spirits of Rebellion
2017 Honorable Mention Award
It Hurts Until You Die
