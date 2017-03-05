Richmond Film Festival celebrates final night at The Byrd

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Film Festival had their final and biggest night tonight at the Byrd Theater.

“This was a really big year for us because we went from four days to seven days. We had over 150 films from 35 countries and 50 something bands,” said Heather Waters who organized the event.

This festival is growing in notoriety and taking home an award tonight can go a long ways to making someone’s name known in the industry.

“We’re a competitive film festival and music festival which means everything is submission based, more like a Sundance or a South by Southwest where they are competing for top honors,” Waters said. “Just to get in the festival they have gone through multiple rounds of judging and then it goes to the grand jury for the top awards that you will see here tonight.”

Movies honored here tonight aren’t just local or even national films. Filmmakers came to Richmond from all over the world.

8News spoke with Shane Hall.

“I’m the editor and director of a feature film called ‘Concealed,'” Hall said. “It’s an Australian thriller that was shot in Sydney and we did all the post-production in London.”

And the reviews are in. Attendees said it was a huge success.

“It’s really been a great experience,” film producer Paul Charles said. “I am impressed with how they pulled all this together.”

And the list of winners:

2017 RICHMOND INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

GRAND JURY AWARDS

Congratulations to:

2017

GRAND JURY PRIZE

Best Feature Film

Tales of Mexico

2017

GRAND JURY PRIZE

Best Short Film

Limbo

2017

GRAND JURY PRIZE

Best Feature Screenplay

Sinking

2017

GRAND JURY PRIZE

Best Short Screenplay

At the End of The Rope

2017

BEST OF FESTIVAL

Narrative Feature

Children of the Mountain

2017

BEST OF FESTIVAL

Documentary Feature

Baskavigin

2017

BEST OF FESTIVAL

Narrative Short

Vicious

2017

BEST OF FESTIVAL

Documentary Short

In Lorton’s Darkroom

2017

BEST OF FESTIVAL

Animated Short

Parade de Satie

2017

BEST OF FESTIVAL

Experimental Short

The Italian Gaze

2017

BEST OF FESTIVAL

Music Video

Tom and His Computer Organ

2017

BEST OF FESTIVAL

Web Series

Transplanting

2017 TRIBUTE AWARD

“OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN THE ARTS & GLOBAL COMMUNITY”

Irène Jacob

2017 LEGACY AWARD

“OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN FILM, TELVISION & PHILANTHROPY”

Ed Asner

2017 LEGACY AWARD

“OUTSTANDING SERVICE TO THE ARTS & THE COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA”

Mary Nelson

For Music –

2017

GRAND JURY AWARD

The Trap Music Orchestra

2017

EMERGING ARTIST

Jake Tavill

2017

LOCAL FAVORITE

Radio B

2017

BEST INTERNATIONAL

Naomi Achu

2017

BEST R&B

Samantha Reed

2017

BEST HIP HOP

Just B. Polo

2017

BEST CONTEMPORARY POP

Skinny-e

2017

BEST ROCK

Vajra

2017

BEST COUNTRY OR FOLK

Mary Bragg

2017

BEST DJ

DJ Fusion

2017

CRITIC CHOICE AWARD

Belle of the Fall

2017 TRIBUTE AWARD

“OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC”

Susan Greenbaum

AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD:

The Mason Pace Band

2017 RIFF Innovation Award:

Sparky Quano

2017 RIFF Rising Star Award:

Lamayah

2017 RIFF Rising Star Award:

The Mason Pace Band

Individual Merit Awards for Film:

Best Directing:

Konstantina Kotzamani for LIMBO

Best Cinematography:

Bogumil Godfrejow & Guillermo Granillo for TALES OF MEXICO

Best Actress:

Yolanda Ross for VICIOUS

Best Actor:

Daniel Wyland for CONDEMNED

Rising Star Award:

Anni Pitágoris for BIENVENIDOS

Best Original Music:

Jan A.P. Kaczmarek for TALES OF MEXICO

(Tie) Best Original Screenplay:

Konstantina Kotzamani for LIMBO

Best Original Screenplay:

Molly Hermann for WRITTEN OFF

Screenplay Genre Winners –

Best Original Drama Screenplay (Tie):

ILL CONCEIVED and JACOB’S OCEAN

Best Original Sci-Fi Screenplay:

THE LAST BOOKSTORE

Best Original Comedy Screenplay:

WALL STREAK

Best Original Action/Drama Screenplay:

REACH FOR THE SKY



2017 Audience Choice Award for Best Feature Film:

A GESTURE AND A WORD



2017 Audience Choice Award for Best Short Film:

THE CATCHER

2017 Honorable Mention Awards –

Strange Fruit Redux: The Perils of Young Black Boys in Early Childhood Education

2017 Honorable Mention Award

Spirits of Rebellion

2017 Honorable Mention Award

It Hurts Until You Die

