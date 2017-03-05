Richmond crews investigating fire on city’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond fire are investigating a fire on the city’s south side.

Fire officials said that personnel received a call about the fire from a woman saying her house was on fire a little after 1 p.m.

Fire crews were dispatched to the house in the 3500 block of Bowland Road to find heavy smoke and fire showing from the road.

Officials said that crews moved inside the house and were able to extinguish the fire by 1:30 p.m.

No occupants were inside when they arrived and as a result, no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and fire units remain on the scene checking for hot spots.

