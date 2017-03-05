Resident makes Dr. Seuss quilt to celebrate Read Across America Week

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Midlothian High school parent Diane Klotz made a Dr. Seuss quilt in celebration of Read Across America Week.

It was raffled off at Watkins Elementary School in recognition of their mentorship program with the high school.

Kindergarten Teacher Kathy Burnette won the quilt for her classroom.

