Oregon Police: Drunk driver struck man in wheelchair

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon woman was arrested after police say she struck a man in a wheelchair while driving drunk in Portland, Ore. Saturday night.

The Portland Police Bureau said Tami Stein, 55, was driving a 2002 Toyota Tacoma at Southeast Cesar E Chavez Boulevard and Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard when the crash took place. Police were notified of the crash at 11:57 p.m.

Officers, firefighters and medical personnel arrived to find a 36-year-old man lying in the street. A banged up wheelchair was found nearby, and Stein’s front bumper had damage from the crash.

A witness told authorities a red Toyota Tacoma struck the unnamed man while he crossed Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard in the crosswalk. He suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized for treatment.

During the investigation, police said they learned Stein was drunk at the time of the crash.

Stein was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and faces charges of DUII and reckless driving, according to authorities.

