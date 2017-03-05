Ohio Police: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged with attempted murder

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 14-year-old is in juvenile detention in Ohio Saturday after being charged with attempted murder of a Youngstown woman who was shot in the face on Feb. 6.

Youngstown Police said a pickup order was issued Saturday for the 14-year-old in reference to the attempted robbery and shooting of Ellen Zban.

Police say the juvenile was brought to the Youngstown Police station by his mother at 3:15 p.m. and arrested. He was then transported to JJC.

“This is a very young kid and it’s a very, very serious crime — attempted murder,” YPD Lt. Doug Bobovnyik said. “We’re kind of surprised it was a 14-year old kid that did this.”

Detectives said earlier this week they developed a lot of evidence against the juvenile. That’s when they ordered his warrant for attempted murder.

Bobovnick said it will be up to the juvenile court if the 14-year-old is going to be charged as a juvenile or an adult.

Zban, 57, was shot in the face while sitting in her car in the driveway of her home on Powersdale Avenue. She was also shot twice in the arm.

She survived and is currently in recovery.



Zban told police she had just pulled into her driveway around 7 p.m. on Feb. 6 when someone walked up to her car, demanding her wallet. He then shot her as she sat in the car.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.