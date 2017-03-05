Newport News man arrested, charged after highway pursuit

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Newport News man has been arrested following a pursuit that ended in Williamsburg Sunday morning.

Virginia State Police have charged Jamahl Bethea, 26, of Newport News with felony eluding police, felony hit and run, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license – 18th offense, reckless driving, driving without insurance, showing a false i.d. to police, illegal window tint and possession of marijuana.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. Sunday when Virginia State Police attempted to pull Bethea for speeding and illegal window tint. The stop was attempted on I-295 in Henrico County.

Bethea failed to pull over even though the trooper activated their lights and siren.

The pursuit headed south on I-295 and continued onto I-64 east where the suspect crashed into a vehicle near Williamsburg.

Bethea was arrested and transported to VPRJ in Williamsburg where he is currently being held without bond.

The driver of the vehicle he struck was transported to Riverside Hospital for minor injuries.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The pursuit remains under investigation.

