Lawsuit claims indiscriminate use of Tasers by police in Chesterfield County

RICHMOND, Va. (Associated Press/WRIC) — A man whose clothes caught fire after he was shot with a Taser in Chesterfield County has filed a $95 million lawsuit against the police department.

The Associated Press reports that the lawsuit claims that the department has unconstitutionally misused electronic stun guns for years, using them on people in handcuffs, the mentally ill and unarmed people on the ground. The lawsuit was filed last month in U.S. District Court in Richmond.

Twenty-eight-year-old Miles November was shot with a Taser in February 2015 after a crash that followed a police pursuit. He suffered burns on 86 percent of his body, and the lawsuit says he’s disfigured and in constant pain.

A Chesterfield police spokeswoman says the department can’t comment on pending litigation.

Miles November pleaded guilty back in September to two counts of driving after forfeiting a license and one count of DUI, 3rd offense in relation to the incident.

