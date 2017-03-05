Fire crews respond to popular Richmond restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond fire crews are working a fire at Rappahannock Oyster Bar downtown.

Officials say they got the call about the fire around 3:30 p.m. and responded to the scene at the corner of 4th Street and East Grace Street.

When they arrived they saw smoke coming from the roof of the three-story building. Initial reports are that the fire started in the hood system of the restaurant’s kitchen and spread to the building’s roof.

Officials say that there is extensive damage to the building and that the fire has not yet been marked under control.

Numerous fire companies are on the scene.

There have been no reports of injuries and officials said that primary searches found nobody inside the building.

The intersection of 4th Street and East Grace is currently blocked as a result of crews attempts to battle the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

