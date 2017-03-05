City of Richmond auctioning off surplus furniture

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond is putting surplus furniture up for auction this week.

Potential bidders have until Monday to preview the items.

The auction will begin this Tuesday, March 7 and continue through Tuesday, March 21.

Citizens and interested parties can set an appointment to view the surplus furniture before submitting a bid with the Richmond Department of Procurement Services.

Walkthrough appointments will be held Monday between the hours of 2 – 4 p.m.

The surplus furniture will be sold as one lot and the buyer will be responsible for removing all items, with the exception of the items roped off and marked not for sale.

Call DPS at (804) 646-5716 to schedule an appointment or check here.

