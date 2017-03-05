Chesterfield family displaced after home destroyed in fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Red Cross is helping a family after a fire destroyed their home early Sunday morning.

Chesterfield Firefighter says they were called to the home on Litchfield Drive off of Newbys Bridge Road around 2 a.m.

They battled heavy flames in the back of the home for more than one hour before the fire was under control.

Two adults and a child made it out of the home safely, but have been displaced by the blaze.

Investigators are working to figure out what started the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

