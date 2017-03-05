Brawny Woman replaces iconic Brawny Man

(WRIC) — March is Women’s History Month.

Paper towel company Brawny is commemorating the month by replacing its iconic Brawny Man with the Brawny Woman.

The Brawny Woman is part of the #StrengthHasNoGender initiative, which was originally started by Georgia-Pacific, Brawny’s parent company.

This is the initiative’s second year celebrating women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Brawny Woman rolls are available in 8-roll packages all throughout March in Walmart stores nationwide.

Sales of the product will help fund a $75,000 donation to Girls Inc.’s SMART program, which encourages girls interested in STEM fields.

