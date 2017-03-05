At the Box Office for 3-3, the Claws are out!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hugh Jackman is taking his last lap as one of the X-Men’s most popular mutants this weekend. Here’s what’s new at The Box Office.

Wolverine may be in self-imposed exile but he is still capable of letting his claws come out in “Logan.” More than a decade in the future, The aging X-men mutant, played again by Hugh Jackman, is hiding from the world. When he’s called upon to be a protector for a young woman with powers, he must face down old foes. This final outing as the superhero for Jackman co-stars Patrick Stewart and Eriq LaSalle. It’s rated R.

“The Shack” has a grieving father, played by Sam Worthington, taking on a spiritual journey into the Oregon Wilderness. It’s there that he meets a trio of strangers, led by Octavia Spencer, who will help him understand his place in the universe. Based on the best-selling book, the film costars Tim McGraw and Radha Mitchell. It’s rated PG-13.

“Before I Fall” finds a young woman who seems to have the perfect life. That is, until she is forced to relive that same day over and over again. She must use the daily do over to figure out what’s really going on with her life. The film stars Zoey Deutch, it’s rated PG-13.

“Table 19” finds the recently dumped former maid of honor, played by Anna Kendrick, trying to hold her head high at the wedding. Being put at a table of misfits makes things even worse, until she realizes this could be the very self-reflection she needs to move on. The comedy costars Craig Robinson and Lisa Kudrow. It’s rated PG-13.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.