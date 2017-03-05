3 adults displaced by fire on Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond fire officials report that three adults were displaced by a fire on the city’s southside Sunday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the 3400 block of Keighly Road in south Richmond around 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

When crews arrived on scene the found a small fire in the electrical meter base.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but two women and a man were displaced as a result.

The American Red Cross is assisting.

This is a developing story.

