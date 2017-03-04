William & Mary student charged with abduction and assault of another student

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A William & Mary student was arrested on February 27 on charges of assaulting and abducting a student in two separate incidents.

William & Mary Police arrested Tejaswi Shrestha, 21, of Fairfax, on one felony abduction and two misdemeanor assault charges stemming from the two incidents that occurred in December 2016 and also on Feb. 26, according to school spokesperson Suzanne Seurattan.

Both incidents involved the same student.

Shrestha was taken to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, and William & Mary Police issued Shrestha a trespass warrant, meaning he is not allowed on campus until his case is resolved.

