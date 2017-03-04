Virginia store employee stabbed to death by shoplifter

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Burlington Coat Factory employee was stabbed to death while trying to prevent a man from shoplifting from the store Saturday afternoon in Woodbridge, Virginia.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. when two loss prevention employees confronted the man who they allegedly observed shoplifting inside the store. During the encounter, Jamel Carlos Kingsbury stabbed one of the employees before fleeing on foot.

The adult male victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police later identified the victim as Larry Donnell Drumgole of Rappahannock. Drumgole was 44.

The other employee was not injured in the incident.

Police conducted an extensive search of the area at the time of the incident, but have so far been unable to locate Kingsbury.

Prince William County Homicide Police were able to identify Kingsbury through an unrelated domestic incident from earlier in the day.

Police describe him as a 35-year-old black male, standing 6 feet, 2 inches and weighing about 190 pounds with black hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Kingsbury’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 703-792-6500 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

