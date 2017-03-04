Victim hospitalized after shooting near Va. State Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night just a block away from the Virginia State Capitol.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of East Main Street.

Police say that an adult male victim suffered non-life-threatening grazing injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No suspect information is available at this time.

