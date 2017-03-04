Security guard charged with murder denied bond again after appeal

Related Coverage Security guard charged with murder of man shot, killed playing Pokemon Go

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A security guard charged in the death of a 60-year-old Chesapeake man was denied bond again Friday following an appeal.

Twenty-one-year-old Johnathan Cromwell is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Jiansheng Chen on the night of Jan. 26.

A judge denied Cromwell bond during a hearing on Feb. 27, citing the seriousness of the charge and the violence of the crime. Cromwell was again denied bond in a hearing Friday morning.

Chen was shot and killed outside of the River Walk community’s clubhouse during an alleged confrontation with two security guards. Responding officers found Chen inside of a minivan with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 60-year-old died at the scene. Family members claim Chen did not speak any English and was playing Pokemon Go at the time.

Cromwell allegedly shot at Chen more than six times, hitting the 60-year-old four times in the chest.

Cromwell reportedly asked a detective on scene about the accuracy of the shots he fired. A defense attorney claimed last month that Cromwell, an employee of Citywide Protection Services, was acting in self-defense when he shot Chen.

His father backed up that claim on Feb. 27, saying the family fully supports his son.

River Walk confirmed on Feb.22 that its contract with Citywide had been ended.

