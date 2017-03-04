Richmond Flying Squirrels tickets on sale

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — Baseball season is just around the corner. You can get single-game tickets at Nutzy’s Block Party starting March 4.

The first 100 fans to purchase tickets at the party will receive a free Nutzy “Rockin’ the BLVD” t-shirt.

“Nutzy’s Block party is a great way to spend a weekend morning with family and friends, making memories while sharing excitement for the upcoming baseball season,” said Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell in a release.

To see Parney’s interview on Good Morning Richmond, watch the video above.

The party is Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. outside of The Diamond on the Boulevard.

“People can visit many booths with games and information on other community activities, enjoy food trucks, taste test some new Squirrels items, see the new Bistro at the Bullpen and don’t forget to stay after for the VCU baseball game at 2 p.m.” said Parney.

Tickets for the VCU game can be purchased at the front gates of The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels will begin their 8th season on April 6, 2017.

Online ticket sales will begin at 11 a.m. You can buy them HERE.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.