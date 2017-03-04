Richmond community members meet up to clean ‘trash island’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond residents and city council members met up Saturday to clean up “trash island” in Forest Hill Park.

8News first reported on the story back in February.

Visitors call Forest Hill Park trash island a ‘terrible eyesore’

At the time, visitor expressed their frustration about the pile of trash that has recently clogged the park’s pond.

The pond is part of Reedy Creek, which flows into the James River. Water from the surrounding roadways and neighborhoods flows into the creek and carries the trash along with it.

The group met in the park today at 1 p.m. to clean up the mess.

