Police need help finding missing, endangered Virginia man

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered adult.

Peter Dailey Cooper left his residence in the 5800 block of Anthony Drive in Woodbridge, Virginia around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Cooper is believed to have left his residence voluntarily, but police said he may be in need of assistance, which they say qualifies him as being endangered.

Cooper may be driving a red 2007 Hyundai Sonata with Virginia tags JNE6918.

Anyone with information on Cooper’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.

Cooper is described as being a white male, 54 years of age, standing 5 feet 10 inches and weighing 175 pounds with blue eyes and blonde, gray hair. He may be wearing a faded brown leather jacket.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

