Police investigate after 2 men found dead in garage in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a death where two men were found dead in a garage.

A call came in at 8:25 Saturday morning from the 9800 block of Old Cannon road near Hopkins and Old Lane.

Police are not looking for anyone at this time and there is no public safety concern.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.