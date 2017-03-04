Local director returns home to screen short film The Catcher

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield native is back home from Los Angeles to screen his short film The Catcher on Saturday.

Jamie Brindle attended Manchester High School’s Center for Mass Communications for four years and graduated from James Madison University.

Saturday, he’ll debut his work at the Richmond Film Festival at The Bow Tie Cinemas on N. Boulevard at noon.

“Getting back to Richmond is always special but this is a real treat: to come back and see one of my films in a movie house that I used to frequent — bringing home this labor of love — that’s an experience I’m going to have to replicate as often as possible down the road,” the filmmaker said in a release.

To see his live interview on Good Morning Richmond, watch the video above.

The Catcher, which Brindle directed, is based on the true story of Moe Berg, a World War II era baseball catcher-turned U.S. spy. It was shot mostly in Los Angeles, including its Little Tokyo neighborhood.

PHOTOS: The Catcher View as list View as gallery Open Gallery PHOTO: Jamie Brindle PHOTO: Jamie Brindle PHOTO: Jamie Brindle PHOTO: Jamie Brindle

This summer he will make his feature-length debut with the film This Is My Year. It’s about a young woman weighing the costs of pursuing her dreams.

During his visit home, Brindle also spoke with students of Manchester’s Mass Communications Center.

His Richmond roots run deep. As a child, he starred in Virginia Rep performances like A Christmas Carol, Lyle Lyle Crocodile and Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, among others.

For more information on the film festival and to get tickets, click HERE.

To keep up with Brindle and his work, follow his Facebook page by clicking HERE.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.