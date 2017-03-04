Hardywood releasing Quadrahop beer Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hardywood Park Craft Brewey is releasing its new addition to the Reserve Series.

It’s called Quadrahop. It’s an imperial IPA with four different hop varieties.

The beer was first released as Hardywood’s 4th Anniversary ale in 2015 and they decided to bring it back.

The release is Saturday at 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the brewery on Ownby Lane in Richmond.

There will be food trucks and live music.

PHOTOS: Quadrahop release View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

In Charlottesville, the taproom is open from 12 to 10 p.m. with fresh-baked Singel pretzels to pair with your favorite draft.

Quadrahop is available on draft or in growler fills.

For more information about the release, click HERE.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.