GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Stewart leads anti-sanctuary cities rally in RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Republican Virginia Gubernatorial Candidate Corey Stewart is hosting a rally in Richmond Saturday in opposition to sanctuary cities.

The event is being held in response to Mayor Levar Stoney’s push to make Richmond a sanctuary city for refugees and illegal immigrants.

The rally is currently happening at the Capitol Square Bell Tower downtown.

Counter-protesters are also expected to be in attendance.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.