Fire crews investigating after house fire on Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond fire officials are investigating after a small bedroom fire that has been contained in the city’s north side.

The fire’s cause has not yet been determined, but fire crews were called to the scene when the homeowner arrived home and saw smoke emitting from the house.

As a result, no people were injured and the fire was contained to a bedroom. No residents were displaced by the fire.

The fire happened in the 2900 block of Moss Side Avenue.

