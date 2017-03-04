FBI Agent: Richmond-area pill mill brought in $2.4 million

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An FBI agent who investigated a prescription drug ring that involved a Richmond-area doctor testified that the scheme brought in around $2.4 million.

Richmond Doctor accused of running ‘pill mill’ operation

The agent said in federal court Friday that the operation involved the sale of some 120,000 oxycodone pills on the streets for about $14 to $25 each.

Prosecutors say 61-year-old Dr. Clarence Scranage Jr. took cash in exchange for giving prescriptions for the painkillers to people he had not examined, who then sold the drugs to users. Scranage has been indicted on felony drug charges.

Scranage’s detention hearing was recently postponed until Tuesday as he works out legal representation.

Meanwhile, Anthony Harper, the 45-year-old Dinwiddie County man authorities say conspired with Scranage, pleaded not guilty Friday to all 19 charges he faces.

Court documents allege that Scranage would receive cash payments in exchange for prescriptions.

If convicted, Scranage, who is facing one count of conspiracy to possess controlled substances with the intent to distribute and 18 counts of distribution of controlled substances, must forfeit at least $650,000 for profits he allegedly gained from the illegal operation.

Scranage has offices located at 713 North Courthouse Road in Chesterfield County, 1608 Ownby Lane in Richmond and 2000 Bremo Road, Suite 205, in Henrico County.

