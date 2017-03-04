Colonial Heights family escapes house fire

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A family is safe after escaping from their burning home in Colonial Heights early Saturday morning.
Flames broke out at the home on Bermuda Avene near Boulevard just after midnight on Saturday.
Firefighters say they arrived to find heavy smoke and flames in the back of the one-story house.
Bermuda House Fire
Bermuda House Fire x
Five people and a dog were able to get out unharmed, but they were displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
