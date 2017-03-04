African American family history event held Saturday in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Church of Latter-Day Saints hosted an African American family history open house today in Petersburg.

Research specialists were on hand to teach Richmonders how to look into their family history.

Those interested were able to access databases and even had lunch provided.

8News spoke with Londo Andrews, an organizer for the event.

“There’s a saying that says if you don’t know where you’ve been, you don’t know where you’re going,” Andrews said. “So, our church really believes it’s a really good idea to connect with our ancestors.”

