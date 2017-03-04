8News visits Patrick Henry Charter School

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Friday, 8News meteorologist Katie Dupree and anchor Evanne Armour visited Patrick Henry Charter School of Science and Arts.

They read to students to help celebrate Read Across America Day.

Katie visited a 2nd grade class to read Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.

Evanne stopped by Miss Whisler’s 4th grade class to read Green Eggs and Ham. The class had the same meal for lunch.

Watch the video above to see Miss Whisler’s class give an on-air shout out during Good Morning Richmond.





