2016 election celebrity makes an appearance in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The gold star father famous for holding his pocket copy of the constitution up during the 2016 Presidential campaign made an appearance in Richmond tonight.

Khizr Khan made remarks Saturday evening at the “We the People” celebration of civil liberties.

The grassroots fundraiser was held at the black history museum and cultural center.

Khan says he was honored to stand among artifacts commemorating the lives and accomplishments of African Americans in Virginia.

“What a journey we have had,” Khan said. “How much sacrifice of our civil rights leaders it has taken to bring us here. So, we stand on their shoulders and we will not be pushed back.”

The event was held by the Democratic Party of Virginia.

