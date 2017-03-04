120 volunteers working to help international visitors at Dulles International

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An army of volunteers is standing by at Dulles International Airport to help people entering the country.

More than 120 volunteers were trained this week.

Immigration attorneys remain on hand to help residents, refugees and visitors impacted by President Trump’s executive order to keep travelers from seven majority Muslim nations from coming into the United States.

“People are just afraid right now, people don’t know what to expect,” Sarah Fink, an immigration attorney, said. “We’re certainly going to be here on the ground until the next executive order comes out and see what the next steps should be.”

President Trump is expected to issue a second executive order on this issue early next week.

