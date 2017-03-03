Water main break closes Lakeside Ave. at Parkside Ave. in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An overnight water main break closes Lakeside Avenue at Parkside Avenue in Henrico County.

Henrico Police said the road will be closed until repairs are complete, which is expected to be done by early afternoon.

Drivers are encouraged to take Brook Road, Dumbarton Road and Hilliard Road as an alternative route.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

